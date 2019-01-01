Pranshu Gupta is the Founder & CEO of Trak N Tell, a Gurgaon-based Information Technology services company that provides sophisticated vehicle telematicssolutions. His chief responsibilities entail looking over the business operations of the company. A software engineer by training with a passion for automobiles, Pranshu combines his deep knowledge of both fields to create innovative products.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.