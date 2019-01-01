My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pranshu Gupta

Pranshu Gupta

Founder & CEO, Trak N Tell

About Pranshu Gupta

Pranshu Gupta is the Founder & CEO of Trak N Tell, a Gurgaon-based Information Technology services company that provides sophisticated vehicle telematicssolutions. His chief responsibilities entail looking over the business operations of the company. A software engineer by training with a passion for automobiles, Pranshu combines his deep knowledge of both fields to create innovative products.