Prasad Shejale

Prasad Shejale

Contributor
Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital

About Prasad Shejale

Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO of Logicserve Digital, is a lover of all things digital. For him, digital is a huge universe with abundant possibilities of using every tool and platform for the benefit of end customers.

An IIT Chennai alumnus, he has been instrumental in growing a small team of the company into a high performing, result-oriented group. He brings with him a vast experience and exposure to Indian as well as Global digital space. His sound knowledge of the industry and his intuitiveness makes him a go-to person for any solutions and converting ideas into reality.

Prasad is an expert in product innovation & management, data modelling & predictive analytics and has been an influential leader in scaling up business ventures.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.