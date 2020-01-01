Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO of Logicserve Digital, is a lover of all things digital. For him, digital is a huge universe with abundant possibilities of using every tool and platform for the benefit of end customers.

An IIT Chennai alumnus, he has been instrumental in growing a small team of the company into a high performing, result-oriented group. He brings with him a vast experience and exposure to Indian as well as Global digital space. His sound knowledge of the industry and his intuitiveness makes him a go-to person for any solutions and converting ideas into reality.

Prasad is an expert in product innovation & management, data modelling & predictive analytics and has been an influential leader in scaling up business ventures.