Sayali Karanjkar has spent more than 14 years in the US and Singapore, working in operational and strategic consultative roles in large corporations (AT&T and ATKearney) in the US. The vitality of modern India and her passion to build best in class products for the underserved Indian consumer brought her back home. She has been focused on building trustworthy and transparent products that can be game changers for consumers' growing aspirations. Most recently, she was a co-founder at Outsy, a local event curator, and a business development lead with a behavioral science firm, Final Mile. Sayali holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, a Masters in Engineering Management from Northwestern University and a Bachelors in Computer Science from National University of Singapore