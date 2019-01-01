Preethi Burkholder and Entrepreneur Press

Grant Yourself Success

Grant writing is a billion dollar industry full of profitable business opportunities! Serving as the link between funders and grantees, professional grant writers are quickly becoming valuable partners to fundraising and philanthropy associations. Use this comprehensive guide to learn the art of researching, preparing and submitting winning grants as well as finding and maintaining clientele and grant projects. Learn how to:

Identify grants and contact funders

Write persuasive proposals that win funding

Create a comprehensive grant proposal following step-by-step instructions and samples

Develop a successful business plan-including home-office guidance, office technology, business startup basics and more

Market your business for less than $100

Also includes a comprehensive resources listing, a four-stage guide to writing funding proposals plus insider tips and techniques. This is a must-have resource for new or experienced grant writers looking to expand their talents and take their careers into their own hands!