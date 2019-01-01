My Queue

Prem Sharma

Prem Sharma

Contributor
Co-Founder and CEO of daytoday.health

About Prem Sharma

Prem Sharma is the Co-Founder and CEO of daytoday.health. Prem is a serial entrepreneur with experience in building and scaling multiple start-ups. Prem has a decade of strong entrepreneurial experience and a proven track record in managing the technology for high-growth companies across a variety of industries, including Healthcare, E-commerce, CRM, and consumer internet/mobile. His experience included creating industry-led AI-enabled Healthcare products used by millions of users globally. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan and MSc from the London School of Economics. He has a personal interest in Design Thinking and Product Innovation.