About Priya Kapadia

Priya has nearly 20 years of experience in Business Planning, Brand Management, Promotions and Marketing Operations. Currently, she is passionately working with innovative enterprises and helping them grow their business. She has extensive experience in Advertising, Media Marketing and Financial Services. Proficient in analyzing market trends for formulating and implementing marketing strategies, she can independently conceptualize and implement programmes encompassing mass media, activation and digital outreach. She is focused on ideas, is data-driven, measurement-oriented with a strong work ethic and continuously striving for improvement coupled with excellent administrative aptitude.