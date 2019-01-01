My Queue

Priyank Narayan

Director, Entrepreneurship Programmes - Ashoka University

About Priyank Narayan

Priyank is a seasoned entrepreneur and an educationist who brings with him rich experience in organization building. He is the Founder of IndiaPreneurship, an organisation focused on showcasing entrepreneurial opportunities in India to the world. He also mentors a number of startups based in India and abroad. Priyank is a visiting faculty at IIT Delhi, Department of Management Studies. An alumnus of AIM, Manila and IIM Ahmedabad, Priyank is an avid golfer and a licensed scuba diver. He is also trained in Indian classical music.


 