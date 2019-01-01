My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Prof. James PS

Prof. James PS

Chairman, Human Resources Management, T A Pai Management Institute

About Prof. James PS

He consults in areas of leadership assessment and development. His expertise includes development of organizational vision and mission, leading change in organizations to include organizational design, competency mapping, training effectiveness evaluation and organizational stress measuring and mitigation. His professional experience includes successfully handling leadership roles as founder dean of Saintgits Institute of Management and establishing 'Indeco' brand as founder president of Indeco Leisure Hotels Pvt Ltd. 