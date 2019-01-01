Prof. James PS

He consults in areas of leadership assessment and development. His expertise includes development of organizational vision and mission, leading change in organizations to include organizational design, competency mapping, training effectiveness evaluation and organizational stress measuring and mitigation. His professional experience includes successfully handling leadership roles as founder dean of Saintgits Institute of Management and establishing 'Indeco' brand as founder president of Indeco Leisure Hotels Pvt Ltd.
