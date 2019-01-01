Professor Laoucine Kerbache

Laoucine Kerbache is Dean and CEO of HEC Paris Qatar. He has been teaching (undergraduate, MBA, and executive programs), researching and consulting in the field of operations and supply chain management, logistics, and applied quantitative methods for more than 25 years.

Professor Kerbache holds a Ph.D., an M.Sc, and a B.Sc. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, University of Massachusetts, Amherst (USA), an "Habilitation à Diriger des Recherches" from the University of Nantes (France), and a diploma of International Teacher Program (IMD-Lausanne, Switzerland).

Professor Kerbache has been supervising several Master and Ph.D. dissertations on optimization in operations and supply chain management. He has published numerous papers in international journals such as: Marketing Science, European Journal of Operational Research, International Journal of Production Economics, International Transactions of Operational Research, Computers and Operations Research, Annals of Operations Research, Journal of Mathematical Modeling and Algorithms, IMA Journal of Management Mathematics, IEEE Transactions, Material Flows, Interfaces, Gestion 2000, Santé et Systémique, etc.