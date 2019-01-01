Promita Sengupta is the Director of Cre8comm – India’s first community-based e-commerce marketplace. People from diverse communities of India can shop for all traditional and authentic essentials through Cre8comm, which are otherwise difficult to find locally.

In her current role, Promita is leading the marketing, operations team and spearheading the expansion of Cre8comm into different categories and regions. Her Vision is to bring multiple communities under one Umbrella, and provide easy access to all traditional , authentic and classic products and Services at the click of a button. With a Culture Kitchen in mind, she wants to raise the awareness of the importance of local food and essential services in the regional community eco-system. Promita graduated from Loreto College, Kolkata and is an MBA.