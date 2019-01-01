Puneet Chandra is a dynamic entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the domains of technology and real-estate sector, Puneet Chandra is the brain behind India's leading chain of premium serviced workspaces, Skootr. Having a knack for innovative and ground-breaking business solutions that transform and shake the status quo, Puneet is the driving force behind formulating business strategies and mobilising resources to achieve effectiveness.

Puneet holds an engineering degree in Information Technology and an MBA in Entrepreneurship & Business Planning from IIITM, Gwalior. He is a serial entrepreneur with a keen eye for identifying potential business ideas and trends, and a penchant for creating innovative go-to-market solutions. Within his young professional journey, Puneet had already founded two successful businesses prior to establishing Skootr.