Punit Krishna is the Co-founder and CEO of Chemarc.com, a digital platform focused on the chemical industry.

Punit has rich experience in all functions of chemical businesses having held leadership positions in top companies. After the chemical industry, he moved to venture capital and investment management in Asia where he was instrumental in setting up several businesses from scratch and helping them grow. He relocated back from Singapore to Mumbai to set up Chemarc.com.

Punit is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and the Harvard Business School.