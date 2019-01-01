My Queue

Qais Al Maskati

Guest Writer
CEO, First Equity Partners

Qais Al Maskati is the CEO of First Equity Partners. Al Maskati has over 20 years of experience in real estate development and private equity in the GCC region. He was a co-founder of three leading real estate development companies in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. He was instrumental in listing Bahrain’s first real estate company on the local stock exchange with a parallel listing in Kuwait. Al Maskati established a mortgage finance company in Bahrain and set up an asset management firm licensed by the Capital Markets Authority in Saudi Arabia. He holds a BSc in Industrial Engineering from Kansas State University, USA.