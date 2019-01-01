About Quickbooks
Intuit, the developers of QuickBooks software was founded in 1983. Our mission is powering prosperity around the world. We build intuitive web, mobile, and cloud solutions that generate more money, more time, and more confidence for approximately 50 million people. Leveraging big data insights, machine learning, and powerful automation, we help consumers, small business owners, and the self-employed achieve their dreams of prosperity. Some of our industry-leading products include Mint, TurboTax and QuickBooks. Ranked the world's number 1 online accounting software with 3.3 million subscribers to QuickBooks Online worldwide we launched in South Africa in February 2018. Locally in South Africa more than 50,000 SMEs enjoy the quick to learn, quick to use accounting package that makes running the financial side of your business, easy. QuickBooks