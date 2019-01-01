About Raad Ahmed
Raad Ahmed is the founder and CEO of LawTrades, an AI hiring platform that connects legal departments and law firms to sourced and vetted legal talent. He is based out of Long Island City, New York.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.