About Rachel Ellyard
Rachel Ellyard is the MENA Talent Leader at EY. During her 10 years with EY MENA, she has led Reward, HR Operations, the HR Shared Service center, Diversity and Inclusiveness, as well as a number of policy roles. Before joining EY, she worked for one of the world’s leading property and legal firms across Europe and Asia. Rachel has worked in China, Japan, Portugal, Spain, India, the UAE, and the UK, and has provided extensive virtual HR support to France, Italy, Greece, the Middle East and North Africa and the Central and Eastern Europe regions. She has a BSc in Psychology and a Master’s in Occupational Psychology from the University of Guildhall, London.