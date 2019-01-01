My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Rachel Ellyard

Rachel Ellyard

MENA Talent Leader at EY

About Rachel Ellyard

Rachel Ellyard is the MENA Talent Leader at EY. During her 10 years with EY MENA, she has led Reward, HR Operations, the HR Shared Service center, Diversity and Inclusiveness, as well as a number of policy roles. Before joining EY, she worked for one of the world’s leading property and legal firms across Europe and Asia. Rachel has worked in China, Japan, Portugal, Spain, India, the UAE, and the UK, and has provided extensive virtual HR support to France, Italy, Greece, the Middle East and North Africa and the Central and Eastern Europe regions. She has a BSc in Psychology and a Master’s in Occupational Psychology from the University of Guildhall, London.