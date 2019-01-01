Rahul Aggarwal, Co-founder of Designhill.com, which is India’s first graphic design platform, is a profound entrepreneur who visions to evolve the design industry through the introduction of latest technology. He is a talented professional having over a decade of industry expertise in diverse fields like business management, real estate, mining, and information technology.

Rahul’s notable past work experience has been the driving force in building Designhill into one of the world’s largest one-stop design platforms. He believes in revolutionizing the designing experience for businesses, big and small, and therefore, intends to work towards rendering an efficient customer experience combined with world class quality in a cost-efficient solution. His younger brother, Varun’s passion for designing surged them to come up with the idea of Designhill. Rahul’s brilliant acumen and skill in identifying emerging business opportunities and his integrated approach towards solving challenges has helped in the overall business growth in India and globally in a short span of time.

A graduate in Chemical engineering from the University of Manchester he further pursued his masters in Management from the Cass Business School, London. His extensive understanding and experience of business and intellect entrepreneurial skills have given duos the opportunity to pace up their business and become the pioneers in their field. He considers his and Varun’s passion towards designing as a stepping stone to closely analyze the nuances and complexities prevailing in the Designing industry.