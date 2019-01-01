My Queue

Rahul Agrawal

Rahul Agrawal

Contributor
CEO, Workspace

About Rahul Agrawal

Rahul Agrawal is the Founder and CEO of Workspace, a premium office space provider and co-working space operator. He is responsible for leading the enterprise towards its goal of creating multiple office locations in Bangalore and other major cities of India, expanding the company’s reach and making it a pan-India leader in the commercial real estate business space.

With a Master’s in Business Administration from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Rahul started his career as an investment banker. He joined Myntra in its early days as the head of its sales and marketing function, and was responsible for driving aggressive topline growth through various marketing initiatives. Rahul subsequently ran a real estate services firm which was primarily focused on residential sales, and his experience in that time gave him insights into aspects of design and style that increase client comfort.