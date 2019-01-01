Rahul Garg is the CEO of IGP.com and is responsible for overall strategy, team building & execution.



Prior to joining IGP.com and apart from his E-com start-up Artisangilt.com, Rahul has 8 years of work experience in investment banking, where he held a broad range of advisory roles at the top global investment banks like Lehman Brothers, Nomura International and HSBC Securities. His experience comprises 5 years of advisory experience in international (UK/Europe) capital markets and 3 years of experience in the Indian capital market. He became the youngest Vice President in HSBC at the age of 27 which paved the way to his entrepreneurial journey. In the investment banking sector, Rahul has won many awards and accolades for his performance and contributions. He was the recipient of the Lehman’s firm wide Annual Award for Outstanding Contribution. He was also ranked the 16th best analyst in India by Asia Money.

During his days as a student, he founded Unnati- a social service organization to provide vocational training to underprivileged youth & semi-skilled workers and raise funds for various noble and charitable missions like Tsunami Relief Fund. For this, he received two honors for contributing to the society, by the Director of IIT Bombay. He is also a member of the CFA Institute, USA and Indian Association of Investment Professionals (IAIP).

Born in Bhopal, Rahul graduated from IIT Bombay with a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering. He then went on to complete the highly prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) programme and received his CFA charter in 2010 from the CFA Institute, US. Rahul lives in Mumbai with his family. An ardent reader, he loves epic fantasies that keep his imaginative mind satiated. He also likes to watch select TV series, particularly the ones based on science fiction or sitcoms.