Rahul Nambiampurath
SEC Subpoenas USDC Stablecoin Issuer Circle
Circle is under investigation by the SEC, as the firm reveals it was issued a subpoena by the regulatory body in July 2021.
SEC Chairman Lays Out Crypto Market Agenda in Senate Testimony
U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke to a Senate Committee about the U.S. markets and listed several areas of focus with respect to the crypto markets...
Demandan al fundador de BitConnect por un presunto fraude de criptomonedas de 2 mil millones de dólares
Khumbhani fue el principal promotor estadounidense de la compañía, que finalmente vio un total de 2 mil millones de dólares extraídos de los inversores.
SEC Files Lawsuit Against BitConnect Founder Over Role in $2B Crypto Fraud
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued the founder of BitConnect for his involvement in the $2 billion cryptocurrency scam that shocked...
US Commits to Passing Crypto Tax Infrastructure Bill by Sept 27
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the infrastructure bill, which includes legislation for the crypto market, would be passed by Sept 27.
VanEck Submits Ethereum Futures ETF Application to the SEC
Investment management firm VanEck has filed another ETF application with the U.S. SEC, this time for an Ethereum futures fund.
SEC Asks Ripple to Provide Further Slack Communications
The U.S. SEC has requested that Ripple submit more information related to messages in its Slack history, which it believes is unique, critical evidenc...
Crypto Taxes Will Partially Fund Biden Administration’s New Infrastructure Bill
President Biden has unveiled a new infrastructure bill aimed at boosting the economy, saying that some of the cost will be paid by tax enforcement on...
Goldman Sachs Submits DeFi ETF Application to SEC
Goldman Sachs has filed an application for a decentralized finance (DeFi) exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the U.S. SEC. The ETF will track an index th...
Ripple Refers to SEC Commissioners’ Statement on Coinschedule for Case Dismissal
Lawyers representing Ripple Labs have sent a letter to the judge presiding over its lawsuit with the SEC, pointing to remarks made by two SEC Commissi...
US SEC Pushes WisdomTree Bitcoin ETF Decision to Fall
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on the WisdomTree Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) until later this yea...
Senator Warren Asks SEC to Respond to Crypto Regulations by July 28
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to respond to concerns regarding crypto regulations by July 28.