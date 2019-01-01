My Queue

Raj Khatri

Managing Director at Om Reels Bioscope Pvt Ltd

About Raj Khatri

He is a New York Film Academy and NIFT alumnus and is extremely passionate about cinema and art. His creative vision formulated Om Reels Bioscope Pvt Ltd., a company dedicated to the world of media and entertainment. He had stints at Yash Raj Films, Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Films and a host of TV and cinema. He is instrumental in all activities of the company, from the inception of any idea to its complete fulfilment. His creative integrity and strong financial and business acumen have led the company with successful associations, one being The Bling Stores.