My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Raja Sengupta

Raja Sengupta

Guest Writer
Executive Vice President and General Manager for the Small Business Segment of CT Corporation

About Raja Sengupta

Raja Sengupta is the executive vice president and general manager for the small-business segment of CT Corporation, which provides customized expertise and comprehensive solutions for business formations, business-license filings and ongoing compliance. Sengupta formerly led global merchant financing at American Express, an innovative and fast growing program in the field of small-business lending.