Raja Sengupta is the executive vice president and general manager for the small-business segment of CT Corporation, which provides customized expertise and comprehensive solutions for business formations, business-license filings and ongoing compliance. Sengupta formerly led global merchant financing at American Express, an innovative and fast growing program in the field of small-business lending.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.