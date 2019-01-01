My Queue

Rajamanohar

Co-Founder and CEO of Aquaconnect

About Rajamanohar

Rajamanohar Somasundaram is a serial technology entrepreneur with extensive experience in building Internet and mobile technology-driven businesses. He co-founded Aqua Connect, a full-stack Aquaculture technology venture that offers data-driven farm advisory solutions and market place solutions to Shrimp and Fish farmers through Deep learning/AI technology intervention.  Raja holds a graduate degree in Industrial Design from IIT Kanpur, India.