Rajan Bajaj

Bajaj is a 24-year-old graduate of IIT Kharagpur and the Founder of SlicePay, a fintech company that offers student credit to college pupils in India.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Bajaj is a 24-year-old graduate of IIT Kharagpur and the Founder of SlicePay, a fintech company that offers student credit to college pupils in India.