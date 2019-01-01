About Rajesh Ramanand

Rajesh Ramanand is the co-founder and CEO of Signifyd, a payments validation company based out of Santa Clara, Calif. Most recently, Ramanand led emerging markets risk at PayPal, where he was responsible for managing fraud and credit risk in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Prior to PayPal, he spent eight years with FedEx, where he built the company’s package intercept system and led their risk management division for payments and shipping. He has a masters in computer science with a strong focus on data mining.