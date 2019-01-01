My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Rajita Bagga

Rajita Bagga

President, World Forum For Ethics in Business

About Rajita Bagga

As the President of the World Forum For Ethics in Business, Rajita Bagga, leads the global Board of Directors comprising the members of the European Parliament, CEOs and international experts from business and development. To make a case for ethics in business and work towards creating a forum that helps enforce practices and policies favoring business ethics, has not been easy to say the least but in the last six years of her presidency she has built and worked with a global coalition of organizations like the United Nations, The World Bank Group, The European Parliament, The Council of Europe, CERN, The International Olympic Association, FIFA, The Max Planck Institute, Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales, Chambers of Commerce and various civil society organizations.