Rajneesh Kumar Chadha

Adviser to top banks and financial institutions

About Rajneesh Kumar Chadha

Rajneesh Kumar Chadha is an adviser to top banks and financial institutions on digital transformation. He is a Blockchain enthusiast. He has over 29 years of experience, mostly in the digital sector and has handled many major projects, the Passport Seva Project being the most significant of them all. He has worked as a business relationship manager for some of the important GE Businesses like GE Plastics, GE Capital Corporate and GE Indsys.

 