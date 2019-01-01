Rakesh Kapoor is a Computer Science graduate from BITS Pilani. He is a serial entrepreneur who started his first venture Summit Information Technologies in the early 90s. He started Process 9 in 2011 with the vision of breaking the language barriers in technology and making computers and the internet accessible to all Indians in their native language. Rakesh also co-chairs the NASSCOM Regional Council for Haryana and is a charter member of TiE.