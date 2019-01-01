About Ralph Failla
Ralph Failla is an account director at Inspira Marketing Group, an experiential marketing agency headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., with offices in New York City, Chicago and San Francisco. An experiential marketer by trade, Failla managed tours for Adidas, Nintendo and Vitaminwater prior to joining Inspira, where he now applies his tactical expertise in designing consumer experiences. Throughout his 15 years in experiential marketing, Failla has executed more than 150 campaigns.