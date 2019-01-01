Ramanan Subramani is the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and the chief spokesperson for the company. He is a polymath and comes with 16-plus years of experience in both technology and marketing/ communications. He holds a bachelor’s in physics and a master’s in computer application. He also has a postgraduate diploma in Intellectual Property Rights, and holds a certificate on Design Thinking and Innovations (Distinction) from MIT Sloan. When he isn’t working, Ramanan works on snake rescues (he is an amateur herpetologist).

Spoors is a flexible, domain-agnostic, self-serviced, cloud-based solution that helps businesses maximize productivity using enterprise workflow and activity management.