My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ramanan Subramani

Ramanan Subramani

CMO, Spoors Technology India Pvt Ltd.

About Ramanan Subramani

Ramanan Subramani is the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and the chief spokesperson for the company. He is a polymath and comes with 16-plus years of experience in both technology and marketing/ communications. He holds a bachelor’s in physics and a master’s in computer application. He also has a postgraduate diploma in Intellectual Property Rights, and holds a certificate on Design Thinking and Innovations (Distinction) from MIT Sloan. When he isn’t working, Ramanan works on snake rescues (he is an amateur herpetologist).

Spoors is a flexible, domain-agnostic, self-serviced, cloud-based solution that helps businesses maximize productivity using enterprise workflow and activity management.