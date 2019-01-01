My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ramandeep Arora

Ramandeep Arora

Founder & CEO, edWisor

About Ramandeep Arora

Ramandeep Arora, Founder and CEO of edWisor, Gurgaon, is a graduate in B.com (Hons) from Sri Ram College of Commerce and is an All India Ranker holder in all levels of Chartered Accountancy – CPT,  Inter and Final. Mr. Arora has pioneered, launch of a product to solve skill & employability problem in India. Mr. Arora has worked for 6+ years with varied industry stalwarts like BCG, ITC & KPMG. He holds an expertise in business development, marketing, finance, sales, support, hiring & tech related roles. Out of all the achievements he made during his work tenure, few are that he saved over $1 million per annum through business turnover for an industrial goods player.