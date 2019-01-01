Ramandeep Arora, Founder and CEO of edWisor, Gurgaon, is a graduate in B.com (Hons) from Sri Ram College of Commerce and is an All India Ranker holder in all levels of Chartered Accountancy – CPT, Inter and Final. Mr. Arora has pioneered, launch of a product to solve skill & employability problem in India. Mr. Arora has worked for 6+ years with varied industry stalwarts like BCG, ITC & KPMG. He holds an expertise in business development, marketing, finance, sales, support, hiring & tech related roles. Out of all the achievements he made during his work tenure, few are that he saved over $1 million per annum through business turnover for an industrial goods player.