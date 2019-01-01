My Queue

Ramesh Iyer

Ramesh Iyer

Vice Chairman, TOPSGRUP

About Ramesh Iyer

Ramesh is a seasoned Topsman who has worked with us for over 15 years. He is responsible for managing the Corporate Affairs of the Group. He advises the company on key policy issues. He manages Investor Relations and leads strategic and operational matters to ensure that the Group's sustainable objectives are seamlessly met.

A post graduate in management studies, he has an enviable mix of experience and knowledge of a wide variety of industry sectors. He has over 27 years of rich experience in heading logistics, marketing & international business in various reputed service brands like Lloyd

Insulation, TNT Skypak, Elbee, Express IT Logistics Worldwide Ltd. Before joining TOPSGRUP, he was the Vice President – International Business, in Express IT Logistics.