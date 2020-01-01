Ramesh Ramanathan is the Chairman & Managing Director of Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, a leading Vacation Ownership and Experiential Holiday Company in India. An MBA graduate from the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta and with over 4 decades of experience that spans across a range of industries, Mr. Ramanathan has nurtured two of the largest Vacation Ownership companies in India.

Ramesh’s career in the industry began with Sterling Holiday Resorts in 1991, where he worked to successfully position the company in the Global Vacation Ownership market. Also, as the founder of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts Mr. Ramanathan is responsible for the establishment of the Club Mahindra brand.

Returning to Sterling in 2011, Mr. Ramanathan transformed the company, taking it to new heights. The advancement of the company under him was furthered by its acquisition by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited – a global investment and insurance holding company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada with global assets worth more than USD 40 billion. Sterling re-launched its brand in December 2017 under his leadership.

Ramesh is the Founder, Member and an Ex- Chairman of the All India Resort Developers Association (AIRDA) and has served on the National Committee of Tourism, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Outside of the business world, Ramesh is also a connoisseur of art and Carnatic music.