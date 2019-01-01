Ramki Gaddipati is Chief Technology Officer and the co-founder of Zeta, the fastest and most convenient way to make payments in India. Ramki leads a strong team of engineers to give the product a stable foundation at Zeta. He is extremely passionate about product engineering with a strong sense of initiative and commitment to excellence at every step.

Ramki has been involved with the Directi Group for seven years, having led several tech initiatives in various capacities. In the past Ramki co-founded Bridle Information and Technology Solutions and was listed in Asia’s Best Entrepreneurs Under 25 by BusinessWeek in 2006. He holds a Master’s degree in Management and a Master’s in Software Systems from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.