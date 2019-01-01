Ramy Al-Kadhi is passionate about building tech for good. He runs two startups: Calio and The Social Corporations. Calio builds calendar integration technology to allow people to get the things they love, straight to their calendar. The Social Corporations builds apps for organizations to stimulate employee engagement and foster transparency within medium to large workplaces.
