Rana Nawas is a 17-year corporate veteran turned speaker and podcaster, on a mission to help women win. She does this through inspiring keynotes, strategic advisory, and her podcast, When Women Win- a show where female role models from diverse backgrounds share inspirational stories and practical tools for success. Rana is President of the local chapter of Ellevate. Rana left the corporate world after 17 years, a career spanning McKinsey & Company’s London Office, the Dubai Government, and GE Capital in a variety of strategy and sales roles. While at GE, she headed the Women’s Network for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey and led the charge in rewriting policies, championing pay parity, and helping women rise in their professional and personal lives. She has spoken at numerous corporations and conferences on topics ranging from gender parity to owning your narrative.