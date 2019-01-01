Randy Antin is VP of marketing for Jumpshot, a San Francisco-based marketing analytics solution that provides behavioral trend insights of its 100 million user panel by analyzing clickstream activity. He has previously held roles at numerous startups and more established companies, including Gap Inc. and Travelocity. His digital marketing experience includes everything from search to affiliates to structured feeds to retargeting.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.