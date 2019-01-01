My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Randy Banchik and Joe Dykstra

Randy Banchik and Joe Dykstra

Guest Writer
Co-CEOs of Westwood Financial

About Randy Banchik and Joe Dykstra

Joe Dykstra and Randy Banchik are co-CEOs of Westwood Financial, a pure-play retail investment company that owns and operates a $1.5-billion portfolio of high-quality shopping centers throughout the U.S.