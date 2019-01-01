About Randy Banchik and Joe Dykstra
Joe Dykstra and Randy Banchik are co-CEOs of Westwood Financial, a pure-play retail investment company that owns and operates a $1.5-billion portfolio of high-quality shopping centers throughout the U.S.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.