My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Randy Paynter

Randy Paynter

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Care2

About Randy Paynter

Randy Paynter is the founder and CEO of Care2, a social network of 50 million members standing together to make the world a better place. Care2 is a social enterprise, using the power of business as a force for good.