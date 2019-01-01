Randy Paynter is the founder and CEO of Care2, a social network of 50 million members standing together to make the world a better place. Care2 is a social enterprise, using the power of business as a force for good.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Randy Paynter is the founder and CEO of Care2, a social network of 50 million members standing together to make the world a better place. Care2 is a social enterprise, using the power of business as a force for good.