As the CEO of Leadership Management International (LMI), Mr. Randy Slechta has dedicated his life in

encouraging executives to evolve from their traditional ways of corporate governance to adopt new

leadership principles that have successfully helped companies achieve business sustainability, invest in

strategic scalability and ensure financial turnaround.

Under his leadership, the sales growth rate of LMI is recorded to be a whopping 400 per cent, even as it

continues to aid the development of over 2 million leaders, with programs available in more than 25

languages across 80 countries.

Mr. Randy Slechta comes with an experience of over 30 years in the leadership, management, personal

and professional development industry. He has trained thousands of people across the world, and is

internationally acclaimed pioneer in the leadership development industry.