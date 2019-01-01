My Queue

Randy Slechta

CEO, Leadership Management International

About Randy Slechta

As the CEO of Leadership Management International (LMI), Mr. Randy Slechta has dedicated his life in
encouraging executives to evolve from their traditional ways of corporate governance to adopt new
leadership principles that have successfully helped companies achieve business sustainability, invest in
strategic scalability and ensure financial turnaround.

Under his leadership, the sales growth rate of LMI is recorded to be a whopping 400 per cent, even as it
continues to aid the development of over 2 million leaders, with programs available in more than 25
languages across 80 countries.
Mr. Randy Slechta comes with an experience of over 30 years in the leadership, management, personal
and professional development industry. He has trained thousands of people across the world, and is
internationally acclaimed pioneer in the leadership development industry.