Ranjeet Oak

Chief Business Officer, MakeMyTrip

About Ranjeet Oak

He is a business manager with a wide range of experiences, including developing and developed markets. He can set up and run an organization profitably. He specializes in business process setting, setting up sales and distribution networks, leading the strategies for an organization, handling large organization. MakeMyTrip Limited is India's leading online travel company.

Through its primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas.