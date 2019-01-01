About Ranjit Punja

Ranjit Punja is the CEO and Co-Founder of CreditMantri, a Chennai-based technology driven credit management service provider. As a founding member of the team, he holds the responsibility of managing the credit, key relationships and corporate strategies of the company.

Ranjit has been associated with the company ever since its inception and is an entrepreneur with a knack of creating pathbreaking technologies in banking and credit facilities.