Ranny Nachmias

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Managing Director Ignite: Intel for Startups

Ranny is the managing director of Intel Ignite, Intel’s startup growth program in Tel Aviv, Israel. Prior to joining Intel Ignite, he served as CEO and co-founder of a cybersecurity startup Alcide, headed customer experience and global support at LivePerson, and led global presale teams at Amdocs.

https://www.intel.co.uk/content/www/uk/en/homepage.html

Starting a Business

Bringing in That First Sale, Partnership or Investment: A Guide for Startups

How to develop an accurate story that will resonate with customers.

Startups

Graduates of Top Startup Programs Are More Likely to Succeed

It's a great time to launch a startup -- but you have to make sure yours stands out.

Inauguración

Los graduados de los mejores programas de inicio tienen más probabilidades de tener éxito

Es un buen momento para lanzar una startup, pero debes asegurarte de que la tuya se destaque.

