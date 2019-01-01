Ranya Al Hussaini is the wordsmith manipulator. Ranya believes that all mistakes and problems occur from the fact of miscommunication. Diving deep into NLP, psychology, and human nature brought the urge to write back to the public. Her aspiration is Helping to shed some lights on society's main issues and problems. Ranya is a sporadic writer on many topics including self improvement, and business. She is a certified coach in NLP- hence helping her to master writing from different perspectives.