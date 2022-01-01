Signing out of account, Standby...
Raoul Milhado
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Founder of Elitium
Raoul Milhado is the CEO of Elitium. He has been building businesses from the ground up and is working hard on building a brand that lays the foundation of capitalizing on the industry. He is actively working on expanding a new economy to help others live a life of independence, value, and growth.
The Art Oligarchy Is Over: NFTs Have Opened the Market to All
The art world is no longer controlled by art dealers, galleries and curators. Thanks to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), anyone can now find and buy investment-grade artworks in a matter of clicks.
Se acabó la oligarquía del arte: las NFT han abierto el mercado a todos
El mundo del arte ya no está controlado por marchantes de arte, galerías y curadores. Gracias a los tokens no fungibles (NFT), ahora cualquiera puede encontrar y comprar obras de arte de grado de inversión en cuestión de clics.