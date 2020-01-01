menu
Rashmi Goyal
Startup Consultant
About Rashmi Goyal
Rashmi Goyal is continuously working towards uplifting startups from around the world by providing them guidance, research and strategic solutions. Her expertise lays in digitalisation and strategic scaling of operations.