რატი ღოლიჯაშვილი

ანტრეპრენერი, ბიოფარმაცევტული კომპანია „ბიოქიმფარმის“ გენერალური მენეჯერი

არაფერია მზის ქვეშ ახალი
„ეს კატასტროფა არა დასასრული, არამედ დასაწყისია. ისტორია ასე არმთავრდება. ამ გზით იწყება ისტორიის ახალი თავი"
