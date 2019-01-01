My Queue

Ravi Kumar

Guest Writer
Director CRM Consulting at Cubastion Consulting

About Ravi Kumar

Ravi Kumar is the Director CRM Consulting at Cubastion Consulting. One of the founders of company, he received both his bachelors and masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay. A Seasoned CRM professional with Specialization in Oracle Siebel & its ancillaries, Mr. Ravi is with over 11 years of experience in Oracle Siebel. He worked as a Global Coordinator in Reckitt Benckiser in 2006 at its Slough office in UK. The responsibility was CRM deployment for Reckitt Benckiser. He joined Inforte as CRM Consultant at Gurgaon in India. He has resourceful experience in CRM deployment for diverse industry verticals such as automobiles, travel and many others.