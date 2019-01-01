My Queue

Ravi Panchanadan

Guest Writer
CEO of MeritTrac Services

About Ravi Panchanadan

Ravi Panchanadan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from XLRI, Jamshedpur.  Prior to this appointment, he was CEO of Manipal Global Education (Middle East and Africa), and was instrumental in turning around the Manipal University Dubai campus and foraying into Africa.

His previous positions include being the SBU Head for the Manufacturing & ECS business verticals of Infosys BPO where, as the Practice Head for the new Sourcing & Procurement (S&P) practice, he grew from scratch to $35 million in just three years. Before joining Infosys, Ravi was with Intel (2003 – 2008), where, apart from working on putting India on the Intel supplier sourcing map, he was responsible for high value strategic contracts and for setting up and leading global Innovation for the materials group. Prior to Intel, Ravi was with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (1990 – 2003) where he has held several senior leadership positions in IT, Supply Chain, Operations, Finance, Commercial and new business development areas.

His key strengths are P&L management, global client engagement, new client acquisition, operations and people management.  He is a respected global thought leader in the Supply Chain industry. 