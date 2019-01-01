Ravi Sahu is a founder and CEO of Strayos. Before founding Strayos, he spent more than 10 years working globally with Fortune 500 companies in various roles, from product management to the building of teams for large digital transformation projects. He is also a product mentor and advisor to several venture-backed companies. He is also a product mentor and advisor to several venture-backed companies. He holds an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.
